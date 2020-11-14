Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,312 new cases, 4 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health updated the state’s COVID-19 statistics Friday.

Arkansas saw 1,559 new confirmed cases coupled with 753 new probable cases for a total of 2,312 new cases of COVID-19 across the state.

The number of active cases increased by 1,282 for a total of 15,773.

Four more Arkansans have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,148.

Hospitalizations across the state increased by 21 to a total of 826. Of those patients, 114 are on ventilators — a decrease of two from the previous day.

The ADK also broke down the state’s cases by county. The top five counties for new cases are Pulaski, 213; Benton, 148; Washington, 142; Craighead, 128; and Garland, 120.

A total of 12,990 PCR tests were performed yesterday, along with 3,013 antigen tests.