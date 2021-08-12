Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,318 new cases, 30 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard reported 2,318 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, August 12.

There are 24,433 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,396 people are hospitalized and 298 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,396.

Of the state’s 3,068,320 vaccine doses, 2,482,447 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 347,834 people have received only their first dose, while 1,110,883 people are fully vaccinated.