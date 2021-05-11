Coronavirus in Arkansas: 233 new cases, six additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 233 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Tuesday, May 11.

There are 2,043 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 169 people are hospitalized and 44 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,770.

There have been 1,674 PCR tests this month and 1,211 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Washington – 30

Benton – 29

Pulaski – 26

Of the state’s 2,575,110 vaccine doses, 1,822,941 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 249,128 people have received only their first dose, while 816,236 people are fully vaccinated.

“With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and older, parents can start calling to set up a time to get the Pfizer shot. This will help us vaccinate more Arkansans and get closer to the end of this pandemic. If you have questions, call 1-800-985-6030”, Hutchinson said on Twitter.