Coronavirus in Arkansas: 236 new cases, 5 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 236 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Friday, April 23.

There are 1,960 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 153 people are hospitalized and 23 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,716.

There have been 3,371 PCR tests this month and 841 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Benton – 46
  • Pulaski – 23
  • Washington – 18

Of the state’s 2,436,470 vaccine doses, more than 1,618,156 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 317,747 people have received their first dose, while 679,963 people are fully vaccinated.

