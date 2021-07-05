Coronavirus in Arkansas: 238 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 238 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, July 5.

There are 4,752 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 361 people are hospitalized and 66 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,920.

There have been 11,194 PCR tests this month and 2,453 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 60

Benton – 18

Craighead – 14

Of the state’s 2,724,040 vaccine doses, 2,154,971 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 225,297 people have received only their first dose, while 1,002,802 people are fully vaccinated.

“We now have over 1 million Arkansans fully vaccinated,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “This is a milestone, but we need to pick up the pace before school starts this fall. This could be a tough week in new cases and hospitalizations, so get the shot now.”