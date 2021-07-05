Coronavirus in Arkansas: 238 new cases, three additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 238 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, July 5.

There are 4,752 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 361 people are hospitalized and 66 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,920.

There have been 11,194 PCR tests this month and 2,453 antigen tests. 

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 60
  • Benton – 18
  • Craighead – 14

Of the state’s 2,724,040 vaccine doses, 2,154,971 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 225,297 people have received only their first dose, while 1,002,802 people are fully vaccinated. 

“We now have over 1 million Arkansans fully vaccinated,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “This is a milestone, but we need to pick up the pace before school starts this fall. This could be a tough week in new cases and hospitalizations, so get the shot now.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers