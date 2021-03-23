Coronavirus in Arkansas: 239 new cases, 3 additional deaths

News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 numbers during his weekly coronavirus update.

239 new cases were added in the Tuesday, March 22 update. 3 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,547 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton, 36; Pulaski, 28; Marion, 16; Washington, 16; Baxter, 13; Saline, 11; and White, 11.

Of the state’s more than 1.7 million vaccine doses, 978,784 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the state has administered 1,008,575.

