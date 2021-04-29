Coronavirus in Arkansas: 240 new cases, 9 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 240 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday, April 29.

There are 1,961 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 166 people are hospitalized and xx are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,735.

There have been 4,135 PCR tests this month and 973 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton– 35

Pulaski – 33

Washington – 22

Of the state’s 2,507,780 vaccine doses, 1,694,919 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 289,680 people have received only their first dose, while 729,512 people are fully vaccinated.

“Our vaccine numbers were lower today than last week. We have plenty of doses across the state, and all Arkansans 16 and older are eligible. Check the Department of Health website or call 1-800-985-6030 if you need assistance finding a location to get vaccinated,” Hutchinson said.