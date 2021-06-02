Coronavirus in Arkansas: 242 new cases, one additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 242 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, June 2.

There are 1,685 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 190 people are hospitalized and 37 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,835.

There have been 1,473 PCR tests this month and 628 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 37

Benton – 21

Saline – 18

Of the state’s 2,643,720 vaccine doses, 1,986,807 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 238,262 people have received only their first dose, while 907,869 people are fully vaccinated.

“New cases are higher than this time last week, but our active cases are down by over 300. Our numbers continue to remain consistent with reports from the past few weeks, but we want new cases to decline even further,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.