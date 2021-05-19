Coronavirus in Arkansas: 244 new cases, no additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 244 new COVID-19 cases and zero additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, May 19.

There are 1,999 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 188 people are hospitalized and 35 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,805.

There have been 50,269 PCR tests this month and 23,860 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 52

Benton– 23

Saline – 18

Of the state’s 2,597,240 vaccine doses, 1,892,738 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 239,525 people have received only their first dose, while 857,105 people are fully vaccinated.

“The good news is that we recorded no additional COVID-19 deaths in today’s report. We also saw a higher increase in vaccine doses distributed than this time last week. Vaccine doses are available in every county in the state, so get vaccinated today,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.