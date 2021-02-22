Coronavirus in Arkansas: 245 new cases, 6 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 245 new cases and six additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, February 22.

There are now 4,899 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 588 people are hospitalized and 109 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,363.

There have been 141,673 PCR tests this month and 63,203 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: