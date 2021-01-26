Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,485 new cases, 40 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,485 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths in Arkansas during his weekly virus update in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 26.

The state saw an increase of 366 active cases on Tuesday, up to 18,158 statewide. The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  1. Pulaski – 383
  2. Benton – 224
  3. Washington – 199

The death toll in Arkansas now stands at 4,690.

The number of patients currently hospitalized with the virus statewide is 1,095, up by 11 since Monday, including 176 patients on ventilators (-11).

The state has received or allocated 459,575 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has given out 234,120 shots.

Arkansas is currently in phase 1-B of its vaccination rollout, offering the vaccine to Arkansans ages 70 or older and education workers, including K-12, child care, and higher education.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday below:

