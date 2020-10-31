Coronavirus in Arkansas: 25 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released the state’s newest COVID-19 statistics Saturday.

The state saw 1,077 new confirmed cases coupled with 239 new probable cases for a total increase of 1,316 new cases over the previous day.

The number of active cases in the state increased 389, making the state’s total 10,185 active cases.

25 new deaths bring the state’s death count to 1,925.

The number of hospitalizations across the state decreased by 1, bringing the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to 667.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased by four to 105.

Washington county ranked third in the state for new cases with 85. Benton county came in at fifth with 59 new cases.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement regarding the new numbers Saturday afternoon.

“There are 1,316 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is disappointing because it breaks our trend of beating last week’s numbers each day,” Hutchinson said, “It is so critical for our hospitals and health care workers that we all push to stop the spread of the virus and reduce cases.”