Coronavirus in Arkansas: 250 new cases, seven additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 250 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Friday, May 14.

There are 2,069 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 172 people are hospitalized and 31 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,790.

There have been 2,165 PCR tests this month and 586 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 36

Pulaski – 35

Washington– 22

Of the state’s 2,591,290 vaccine doses, 1,857,509 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 238,841 people have received only their first dose, while 839,268 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s vaccine report shows the highest increase in doses administered in almost two weeks. This is good news as we continue to work toward our goal of 50 percent of Arkansans vaccinated by the end of July. Check with your local provider to schedule a time to get vaccinated,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.