Coronavirus in Arkansas: 251 new cases, no additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 251 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, June 19.

There are 2,489 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 244 people are hospitalized and 63 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 2,489.

There have been 41,295 PCR tests this month and 22,899 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 36

Benton, Faulkner, Stone, Washington – 13

Jefferson, Saline – 12

Of the state’s 2,679,100 vaccine doses, 2,080,958 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 223,666 people have received only their first dose, while 964,689 people are fully vaccinated.

“Our number of new cases has decreased slightly from last week, but our active cases are higher,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “51.4% of Arkansans 18 plus have at least 1 dose of the vaccine, and we are slowly building on that every day. Help the state out and find a location near you and get your shot.”