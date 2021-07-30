Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,544 new cases, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health coronavirus dashboard recorded 2,544 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, July 30.

There are 18,541 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,087 people are hospitalized and 219 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,123. 

Of the state’s 2,854,750 vaccine doses, 2,332,296 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 302,110 people have received only their first dose, while 1,056,447 people are fully vaccinated.

