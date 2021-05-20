Coronavirus in Arkansas: 256 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 256 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday, May 20.

There are 256 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 203 people are hospitalized and 32 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,808.

There have been 53,632 PCR tests this month and 25,449 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 34

Benton, Garland – 32

White – 15

Of the state’s 2,604,140 vaccine doses, 1,904,175 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 239,038 people have received only their first dose, while 863,429 people are fully vaccinated.

“While I announced the end of the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration at the end of May, we’re still in the middle of this fight. With today’s hospitalizations at the highest level in two months, we’re reminded of the need to get vaccinated. Doses are available, so get your shot today,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.