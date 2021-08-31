Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,626 new cases, 22 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 2,626 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media conference on Tuesday, August 31.

There are 22,422 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,212 people are hospitalized and 388 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,934.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 211

Benton – 182

Washington – 159

Of the state’s 3,522,350 vaccine doses, 2,696,718 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 338,077 people have received only their first dose, while 1,218,992 people are fully vaccinated.

The full media briefing can be viewed below.