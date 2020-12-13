Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,628 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Saturday.

The Natural State’s number of cases confirmed through PCR tests increased by 1,864 and the number of cases deemed probable through antigen tests increased by 764. This brings the total number of new cases for the last 24 hours to 2,628.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 783 to 21,489.

In the last day, 36 additional Arkansans have died due to the virus. This brings COVID-19’s death toll in Arkansas to 2,911.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 12 to 1,071 over the last day. Of those patients, 177 are on ventilators — a decrease of eight.

The ADH also updated the top five counties for new cases. They are: Washington, 247; Pulaski, 234; Benton, 205; Sebastian, 125; Saline, 107.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on twitter with the latest COVID-19 report.

“There are 2,628 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is the fifth consecutive day of 2,000 or more total new cases,” Hutchinson said. “We hope to see these new case numbers go down before Christmas. We are all on the same team and let’s all do our part.”