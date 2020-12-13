Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,628 new cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Saturday.

The Natural State’s number of cases confirmed through PCR tests increased by 1,864 and the number of cases deemed probable through antigen tests increased by 764. This brings the total number of new cases for the last 24 hours to 2,628.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 783 to 21,489.

In the last day, 36 additional Arkansans have died due to the virus. This brings COVID-19’s death toll in Arkansas to 2,911.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 12 to 1,071 over the last day. Of those patients, 177 are on ventilators — a decrease of eight.

The ADH also updated the top five counties for new cases. They are: Washington, 247; Pulaski, 234; Benton, 205; Sebastian, 125; Saline, 107.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on twitter with the latest COVID-19 report.

“There are 2,628 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is the fifth consecutive day of 2,000 or more total new cases,” Hutchinson said. “We hope to see these new case numbers go down before Christmas. We are all on the same team and let’s all do our part.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers