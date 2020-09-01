Coronavirus in Arkansas: 273 new cases, 17 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 273 new cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday, September 1.

There are 5,036 active cases.

There are 61,497 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state and 814 deaths.

Hutchinson said there are 423 hospitalizations and 55,647 recoveries.

Hutchinson reported 3,530 tests in Arkansas over the last 24 hours.

Residents are urged to fill out their census forms today.

A school district is quarantining an entire grade level.

The Department of Education says the Mountain View School District has had to quarantine one of its middle-school grades due to a large amount of close-contacts.

Also, the Rogers School District has to quarantine a kindergarten class for the same reason.

“Those districts will be providing more information to parents and their communities as the length of time that might be needed either to modify onsite operations or whether it needs to be more than just a few days,” said Dr. Ivy Pfeffer with the Arkansas Dept. of Education.

Yesterday we reported that Marshall High School in Searcy County and Cross County’s high school had to switch to virtual learning.

Pfeffer said Cross County returned to on-site instruction today.

