Coronavirus in Arkansas: 276 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 276 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, June 28.

There are 3,169 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 314 people are hospitalized and 63 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,897.

There have been 61,762 PCR tests this month and 37,585 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 73

Jefferson – 25

Saline – 20

Of the state’s 2,706,850 vaccine doses, 2,119,728 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 219,546 people have received only their first dose, while 987,162 people are fully vaccinated.

“While we saw rising hospitalizations and active cases over the weekend, we also saw one of the better weekends for vaccinations in a number of weeks,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “The increasing case numbers and hospitalizations can decline but only by more Arkansans getting the COVID vaccine.”