Coronavirus in Arkansas: 276 new cases, three additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 276 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, June 28.

There are 3,169 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 314 people are hospitalized and 63 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,897. 

There have been 61,762 PCR tests this month and 37,585 antigen tests. 

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 73
  • Jefferson – 25
  • Saline – 20

Of the state’s 2,706,850 vaccine doses, 2,119,728 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 219,546 people have received only their first dose, while 987,162 people are fully vaccinated. 

“While we saw rising hospitalizations and active cases over the weekend, we also saw one of the better weekends for vaccinations in a number of weeks,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “The increasing case numbers and hospitalizations can decline but only by more Arkansans getting the COVID vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers