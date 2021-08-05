Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,777 new cases, 17 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard reported 2,777 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, August 5.

There are 21,461 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,251 people are hospitalized and 263 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,247.

Of the state’s 2,927,250 vaccine doses, 2,409,517 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 326,727 people have received only their first dose, while 1,083,986 people are fully vaccinated.