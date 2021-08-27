Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,866 new cases, 30 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 2,866 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, August 27.

There are 24,228 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,324 people are hospitalized and 348 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,836.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Washington – 296

Pulaski – 276

Benton – 201

Of the state’s 3,469,890 vaccine doses, 2,658,885 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 346,346 people have received only their first dose, while 1,196,560 people are fully vaccinated.

Our new cases today are higher, but our active cases have declined since last week. Over 11,000 doses administered is a good number, but we need to keep increasing. Find a vaccine location near you this weekend to protect yourself against the Delta Variant. pic.twitter.com/5qrHoYaAQW — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 27, 2021

“Our new cases today are higher, but our active cases have declined since last week,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Over 11,000 doses administered is a good number, but we need to keep increasing. Find a vaccine location near you this weekend to protect yourself against the delta variant.”