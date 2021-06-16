Coronavirus in Arkansas: 288 new cases, no additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 288 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, June 16.

There are 2,251 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 211 people are hospitalized and 50 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 decreased by two to 5,867. This may be due to the causes of death being changed for two people.

There have been 33,821 PCR tests this month and 17,589 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 65

Benton – 27

Saline – 19

Of the state’s 2,674,120 vaccine doses, 2,063,690 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 226,748 people have received only their first dose, while 954,054 people are fully vaccinated.

“The need to get vaccinated continues to be apparent,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “We have been able to decrease our case numbers and hospitalizations dramatically over the past six months due to the vaccine, but we must increase our vaccination numbers to avoid new cases & hospitalizations.”