Coronavirus in Arkansas: 288 new cases, six additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 288 new COVID-19 cases and six additional death due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, July 12.

There are 7,255 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 565 people are hospitalized and 94 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,955.

There have been 42,918 PCR tests this month and 17,867 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 83

Benton – 33

Craighead – 19

Our hospitalizations increased by 68 over the weekend, but the COVID-19 vaccines remain effective against the Delta Variant and keep people out of the hospital. I hope you’ll join me at our second Community COVID Conversation at the Batesville Community Center tonight at 6. pic.twitter.com/LkdYqQFb4F — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 12, 2021

Of the state’s 2,738,380 vaccine doses, 2,184,869 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 232,268 people have received only their first dose, while 1,014,944 people are fully vaccinated.

