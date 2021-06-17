Coronavirus in Arkansas: 288 new cases, two additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 288 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday, June 17.

There are 2,334 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 219 people are hospitalized and 56 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased by two to 5,869.

There have been 36,690 PCR tests this month and 19,239 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 37

Washington – 23

Faulkner – 16

Of the state’s 2,675,460 vaccine doses, 2,069,078 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 225,729 people have received only their first dose, while 957,375 people are fully vaccinated.

Our new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase. We have seen the effect that vaccines have on both of these numbers, and we know these vaccines work,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “It’s critical that Arkansans continue to get the vaccine to help control this virus.”