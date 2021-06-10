Coronavirus in Arkansas: 289 new cases, two additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 289 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday, June 10.

There are 1,769 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 208 people are hospitalized and 39 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,856.

There have been 18,904 PCR tests this month and 8,839 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 43
  • Benton, Washington – 20
  • Craighead, Sebastian – 17

Of the state’s 2,663,300 vaccine doses, 2,033,326 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 234,202 people have received only their first dose, while 934,432 people are fully vaccinated.

“While we saw a decrease in hospitalizations in today’s report, the positivity rate is a concern,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “The vaccine continues to be our best weapon in this fight, and doses are available in every Arkansas county.”

