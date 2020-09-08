Coronavirus in Arkansas: 294 new cases, 9 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 294 new cases and nine additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Little Rock on Tuesday, September 8.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

Cross – 30

Washington – 29

Pulaski – 28

Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said the Cross County cases were associated with a nursing home outbreak. Romero said the ADH would identify the nursing home later Tuesday afternoon.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 917 (+9). Romero said one deaths was a delayed reporting, while the rest occurred within the last three weeks.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas rose to 409 (+10), Romero said, including 84 (+10) patients on ventilators.

The number of cases considered recovered by ADH rose to 59,260 (+503) on Tuesday, Romero said.

The state reported 5154 tests over the last 24 hours.

Hutchinson said the state also received 139 antigen test results resulting in 20 positive cases, which are not included in the state’s daily count.

Unemployed Arkansans can soon expect to receive an additional $300 a week

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said it Is part of the Lost Wage Assistance Program.

The program is the result of President Donald Trump’s executive order, replacing the expired federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation which provided an additional $600 a week.

Preston says the states’ system is up running and letters will soon be mailed out to those who are eligible.

“The executive order starts the week ending August 1 and as the governor mentioned this is a week by week basis now so we’ve been approved for the week of august first and we will work with our counterparts in the federal government going forward,” he said.

Secretary Preston says people qualified for the pandemic unemployment assistance are automatically approved to receive the additional $300 a week.

Hutchinson says only time will tell how this past holiday weekend will impact our COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

During today’s COVID-19 briefing he said he did see many Arkansans wearing face masks and practicing social distancing over the weekend.

Still, he said increased activity means an increased risk of transmitting the virus.

“In Fayetteville on the college campuses and Dickson Street – the students by and large got the message and understood what was needed and hopefully that will help us in terms of our result in the next couple of weeks,” Hutchinson said.

He reiterated it will be a few weeks before we see the impacts of this past weekend reflected in new COVID-19 cases.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday, September 8 below: