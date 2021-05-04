Coronavirus in Arkansas: 296 new cases, 5 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During his weekly COVID-19 update, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 296 new cases of the virus and 5 additional deaths in Arkansas on Tuesday, May 4.

There are 2,043 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 192 people are hospitalized and 28 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,752.

There have been 1,840 PCR tests this month and 1,079 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 43

Washington – 42

Pulaski – 27

Of the state’s 2,525,070 vaccine doses, 1,751,620 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 270,426 people have received only their first dose, while 768,130 people are fully vaccinated.

The full update can be viewed below.