Coronavirus in Arkansas: 298 new cases, 2 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 298 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, May 5.

There are 2,152 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 181 people are hospitalized and 35 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,754.

There have been 3,760 PCR tests this month and 1,000 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Faulkner – 73

Benton – 29

Washington – 27

Of the state’s 2,534,570 vaccine doses, 1,766,046 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 266,187 people have received only their first dose, while 777,603 people are fully vaccinated.

“Our case numbers are similar to last week, continuing the trend we’ve seen for weeks. While these numbers are lower than the first few months of this year, we can still work to lower them even further by getting vaccinated and encouraging your neighbors to do the same,” Hutchinson said.