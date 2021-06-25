Coronavirus in Arkansas: 302 new cases, 3 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 302 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, June 25.

There are 2,911 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 291 people are hospitalized and 67 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,893.

There have been 55,868 PCR tests this month and 31,527 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 77

Baxter, Saline – 21

Washington – 18

Of the state’s 2,688,340 vaccine doses, 2,105,902 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 221,725 people have received only their first dose, while 978,718 people are fully vaccinated.