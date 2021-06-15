Coronavirus in Arkansas: 302 new cases, six additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 302 new COVID-19 cases and six additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Tuesday, June 15 during his weekly media conference.

There are 2,144 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 204 people are hospitalized and 47 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,869.

There have been 31,294 PCR tests this month and 16,134 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 46

Washington – 29

Saline – 20

Of the state’s 2,674,020 vaccine doses, 2,057,762 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 227,648 people have received only their first dose, while 950,497 people are fully vaccinated.