Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,023 new cases, 36 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard recorded 3,023 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, August 13.

There are 25,175 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,458 people are hospitalized and 296 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,432.

Of the state’s 3,132,150 vaccine doses, 2,496,004 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 349,938 people have received only their first dose, while 1,116,730 people are fully vaccinated.