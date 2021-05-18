Coronavirus in Arkansas: 313 new cases, nine additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 313 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Tuesday, May 18.

There are 1,970 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 188 people are hospitalized and 32 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,805.

There have been 1,603 PCR tests this month and 802 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton, Pulaski – 43

Faulkner– 23

Washington – 18

Of the state’s 2,597,240 vaccine doses, 1,882,950 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 238,120 people have received only their first dose, while 852,764 people are fully vaccinated.

“With over 300 new cases today, we’re reminded of the importance of getting vaccinated. COVID-19 is still present in our state and communities, but we have plenty of vaccine doses to put this pandemic behind us. Why risk COVID-19 when you can get vaccinated?” Hutchinson said on Twitter.