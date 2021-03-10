Coronavirus in Arkansas: 317 new cases, 25 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 317 new cases and 25 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, March 10.

There are now 3,227 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 301 people are hospitalized. 72 of those are on a ventilator.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,382.

There have been 50,221 PCR tests this month and 17,423 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: