Coronavirus in Arkansas: 317 new cases, 25 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 317 new cases and 25 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, March 10.
There are now 3,227 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 301 people are hospitalized. 72 of those are on a ventilator.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,382.
There have been 50,221 PCR tests this month and 17,423 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 43
- Benton – 33
- Washington – 27
- Union – 18
- Faulkner – 17