Coronavirus in Arkansas: 320 new cases, 9 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 320 new cases and nine additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Little Rock on Monday.

There are now 5509 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, three counties reported more than 20 new cases on Monday, including:

Pulaski – 46

Faulkner – 36

Poinsett – 23

The death toll in Arkansas due to the coronavirus is now 696, Hutchinson said.

Hospitalizations due to the virus dropped sharply in Arkansas on Monday to 466 (-34), including 106 patients on ventilators (-2).

The state performed 4629 tests over the last 24 hours.

“For the weekend, it was good,” Hutchinson said.

Note: The state did not provide its chart of daily testing totals on Monday.

The number of cases considered recovered by the Arkansas Department of Health rose to 50,689 (+438) on Monday, Romero said.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from Monday, August 24 below: