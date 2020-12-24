Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,204 new cases, 30 additional deaths on Christmas Eve

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Thursday.

The state saw an increase of 2,358 new confirmed cases and 846 probable cases. This brings the total to 211,145 cases of COVID-19 across the Natural State.

The number of active cases in Arkansas increased by 862 to 23,378.

A total of 3,406 Arkansans have now died due to the virus — an increase of 30 over the previous day.

The number of hospitalized Coronavirus patients decreased by 17 to 1,093. Of those patients, 178 are on ventilators — an increase of four over the previous day.

The ADH updated the list of the top five counties for new cases. Those counties are: Pulaski, 338; Benton, 320; Washington, 287; Craighead, 139; Faulkner, 121.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the ADH report.

“There are 3,204 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. There are two keys to victory over the virus. Vaccines and vigilance. We must be vigilant even during this special season of the year,” Hutchinson said, “Vaccines are coming, but we all must be careful to keep our loved ones safe.”