Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,209 new cases, 40 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 3,209 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths in Arkansas during his weekly virus update on Tuesday in Little Rock.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

  1. Pulaski: 405
  2. Sebastian: 401
  3. Benton: 377
  4. Washington: 268
  5. Garland: 177

The net number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas decreased by 17 down to 1,354, Hutchinson said, including 251 patients on ventilators (-17).

There are now 25,702 cases currently considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The 41 additional deaths reported Tuesday raise the state’s death toll to 4,121.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday, January 12 below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers