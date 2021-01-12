Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,209 new cases, 40 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 3,209 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths in Arkansas during his weekly virus update on Tuesday in Little Rock.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

Pulaski: 405 Sebastian: 401 Benton: 377 Washington: 268 Garland: 177

The net number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas decreased by 17 down to 1,354, Hutchinson said, including 251 patients on ventilators (-17).

There are now 25,702 cases currently considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The 41 additional deaths reported Tuesday raise the state’s death toll to 4,121.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday, January 12 below: