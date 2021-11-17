Coronavirus in Arkansas: 329 new active cases and 3 deaths reported Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that active coronavirus cases rose by 329 on Wednesday, to 5,444.

There were 3 COVID-19 deaths reported, bringing the total in Arkansas during the pandemic to 8,595.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to 521,553. There are 300 Arkansans currently hospitalized due to the virus, up 24 from yesterday.

Patients on ventilators increased by five, to 68 total.

Of the state’s 4,309,960 vaccine doses received, 3,303,435 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Today’s numbers show that 1,425,137 people in Arkansas are fully immunized, while 308,430 have received their first dose.

The Arkansas counties with the most new cases added today are:

Benton – 104

Pulaski – 74

Independence – 39

“Increasing new and active cases are warning signs that a tougher winter is ahead,” said Gov. Hutchinson.