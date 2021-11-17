Coronavirus in Arkansas: 329 new active cases and 3 deaths reported Wednesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that active coronavirus cases rose by 329 on Wednesday, to 5,444.

There were 3 COVID-19 deaths reported, bringing the total in Arkansas during the pandemic to 8,595.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to 521,553. There are 300 Arkansans currently hospitalized due to the virus, up 24 from yesterday.

Patients on ventilators increased by five, to 68 total.

Of the state’s 4,309,960 vaccine doses received, 3,303,435 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Today’s numbers show that 1,425,137 people in Arkansas are fully immunized, while 308,430 have received their first dose.

The Arkansas counties with the most new cases added today are:

  • Benton – 104
  • Pulaski – 74
  • Independence – 39

“Increasing new and active cases are warning signs that a tougher winter is ahead,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers