Coronavirus in Arkansas: 329 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 329 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Tuesday, May 25.

There are 1,990 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 200 people are hospitalized and 37 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,824.

There have been 65,513 PCR tests this month and 32,556 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 42

Garland – 36

Benton – 18

Of the state’s 2,617,750 vaccine doses, 1,941,400 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 239,837 people have received only their first dose, while 882,508 people are fully vaccinated.

“Arkansans who get a COVID-19 vaccination after today can receive a $20 @ARGameandFish certificate for fishing/hunting licenses or a $20 @MyArLottery ticket that could win a million dollars. Today’s increase in cases is a reminder COVID is still a threat,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.