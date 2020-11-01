Coronavirus in Arkansas: state faces highest number of deaths in a single day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released the state’s updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday.
The state saw 757 new confirmed cases coupled with 110 probable cases for a total of 867 new cases. The state’s total number of active cases increased by 235 to a total of 10,420.
Arkansas saw 33 new deaths, the highest number so far in a single day, bringing the total number of Arkansans that have died due to COVID-19 to 1,958.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased by 12 to 655. Of those patients, 107 are on ventilators — an increase of two over the previous day.
Benton County ranked second for new cases with 70. Washington County came in third with 47.
Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement Sunday regarding the new update.
“This number is higher than normal for a Sunday which reminds us we must win every day in this fight. Sadly, the 33 deaths are the highest yet,” Hutchinson said, “Be safe this week & let’s all do our part to stop the spread in our communities.”
