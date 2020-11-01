Coronavirus in Arkansas: state faces highest number of deaths in a single day

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released the state’s updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

The state saw 757 new confirmed cases coupled with 110 probable cases for a total of 867 new cases. The state’s total number of active cases increased by 235 to a total of 10,420.

Arkansas saw 33 new deaths, the highest number so far in a single day, bringing the total number of Arkansans that have died due to COVID-19 to 1,958.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased by 12 to 655. Of those patients, 107 are on ventilators — an increase of two over the previous day.

Benton County ranked second for new cases with 70. Washington County came in third with 47.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement Sunday regarding the new update.

“This number is higher than normal for a Sunday which reminds us we must win every day in this fight. Sadly, the 33 deaths are the highest yet,” Hutchinson said, “Be safe this week & let’s all do our part to stop the spread in our communities.”

