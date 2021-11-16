Coronavirus in Arkansas: 330 new active cases and 13 deaths reported Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active coronavirus cases in the state increased by 330 to 5,115, according to a report released Tuesday.

814 new COVID-19 cases were reported and there were 13 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas reported on Tuesday, November 16.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to 520,725.

A total of 276 people are hospitalized by the virus and 63 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,592.

Of the state’s 4,305,260 vaccine doses received, 3,291,319 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 305,944 people have received only their first dose, while 1,423,178 people are fully vaccinated.