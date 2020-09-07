Coronavirus in Arkansas: 350 new cases, 14 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 350 new cases and 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, September 7.

‪There are 350 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas with 6,057 PCR tests. Eight of the 350 are in correctional facilities, while the other 342 are in the community.

There are 65,727 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state and 908 deaths.

Hutchinson said there are 399 hospitalizations, up 10 from Sunday.

There are 74 people on ventilators, down three from Sunday.

Hutchinson reported 6,057 tests in Arkansas over the last 24 hours.

Age breakdown:

0-17: 12.6%

18-24: 14.8%

25-44: 34.6%

45-64: 25.9%

65+: 12.1%

