Coronavirus in Arkansas: 383 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 383 new cases and 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday, August 11.

Hutchinson said the 383 new cases represent a “very good day” despite a dip in testing (+4140 test results in the last 24 hours).

“Even if you made an adjustment because of the lower level of testing, it would still be a significant decrease,” Hutchinson said.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 566.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas is 507 (-1), Hutchinson said.

There are currently 6847 statewide cases of COVID-19 considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

5970 in the general community

817 in correctional facilities

60 in nursing homes

Three counties reported more than 20 new cases on Tuesday, including:

Pulaski – 62

Sebastian – 31

Carroll – 20

The number of cases considered recovered by the ADH rose to 42,998 on Tuesday.

People will be able to see COVID-19 data specific to their school district.

This data will include cumulative cases, active cases, and positivity rate.

Sec. of Education Johnny Key said this will help districts make informed decisions on how to respond of COVID-19 cases.

“They will need this data to help them with the response levels, so as we see the cases occur that are connected with the school district, they can take this data, look at what’s going on in their district,” Key said.

Key said he expects data to be available as early as this week.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday, August 11 below: