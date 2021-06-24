Coronavirus in Arkansas: 383 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 383 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday, June 24. 

There are 383 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 282 people are hospitalized and 70 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,890. 

There have been 53,309 PCR tests this month and 30,209 antigen tests. 

Top counties reporting new cases: 

  • Pulaski – 56
  • Benton – 26
  • Jefferson – 25

Of the state’s 2,688,340 vaccine doses, 2,100,762 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 222,183 people have received only their first dose, while 975,792 people are fully vaccinated. 

Today is the third day with a report of greater than 380 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “This has been driven mostly by two factors: lack of vaccinations & the COVID variants. Vaccines are effective against the most prevalent variant in the state & are available across Arkansas.”

