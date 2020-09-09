Coronavirus in Arkansas: 385 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas added 385 new cases (66,406 cumulative) and 11 additional COVID-19 deaths (928 total) on Wednesday, September 9, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at his daily press conference.

There are now 5,558 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Washington – 42

Craighead – 32

Pulaski – 31

Benton – 24

Jefferson – 23

Of the 12 deaths announced Wednesday, seven occurred in nursing homes, with two “small clusters” in Beebe and El Dorado, according to Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas rose to 411 (+2), including 82 (-2) patients on ventilators.

Hutchinson said the state also received 699 antigen test results with 114 returning positive for a rate of 15.4 percent.

The governor noted that if you add the antigen tests to the PCR tests, the state’s daily total is 499 positive cases.

The state reported 5208 PCR tests over the last 24 hours.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

Watch the full press conference from Wednesday, September 9 below: