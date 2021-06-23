Coronavirus in Arkansas: 389 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 389 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, June 23.

There are 2,721 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 279 people are hospitalized and 67 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,887.

There have been 50,129 PCR tests this month and 28,041 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 62

Benton – 37

Saline – 33

Of the state’s 2,688,060 vaccine doses, 2,095,573 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 222,236 people have received only their first dose, while 972,998 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s report shows another day of higher-than-average new cases,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “This increased level of cases can only be stopped by the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, our activities are increasing at a faster rate than our vaccines. Let’s return to normal, but please get a shot.”