Coronavirus in Arkansas: 389 new cases, three additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 389 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, June 23. 

There are 2,721 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 279 people are hospitalized and 67 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,887. 

There have been 50,129 PCR tests this month and 28,041 antigen tests. 

Top counties reporting new cases: 

  • Pulaski – 62
  • Benton – 37
  • Saline – 33

Of the state’s 2,688,060 vaccine doses, 2,095,573 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 222,236 people have received only their first dose, while 972,998 people are fully vaccinated. 

“Today’s report shows another day of higher-than-average new cases,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “This increased level of cases can only be stopped by the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, our activities are increasing at a faster rate than our vaccines. Let’s return to normal, but please get a shot.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers