Coronavirus in Arkansas: 393 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 393 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Friday, June 11.

There are 1,985 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 202 people are hospitalized and 42 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,859.

There have been 21,376 PCR tests this month and 11,541 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 62

Saline – 36

Sebastian – 28

Of the state’s 2,663,300 vaccine doses, 2,039,979 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 232,637 people have received only their first dose, while 938,762 people are fully vaccinated.

“The recent increase in new cases is even more evident today with the highest level of new cases in nearly three months,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.” Our 7-day positivity rate of 6.5% is of particular concern. We continue to see the importance of getting vaccinated to stop this virus in our communities.”