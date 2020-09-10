Coronavirus in Arkansas: 398 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 398 new cases and 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, September 10.

In addition to the 398 new cases confirmed through PCR tests, Hutchinson there were 70 probable positive antigen tests for 468 new positive cases in total.

The statewide death toll due to the virus is now 940.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus dropped to 392 (-19), Hutchinson said.

The state reported 4900 test results over the last 24 hours.

Friday will be the final daily COVID-19 press briefing in Arkansas, the governor announced. The updates will move to a weekly format or will come “as necessary.”

Hutchinson said he’s encouraged by the number of positive cases being reported daily this week.

He said contact tracing has proven to be successful in identifying clusters and stopping the spread of the virus.

He said increased testing and people not following health guidelines has also contributed to this week’s results.

Today is national Suicide Prevention Day.

Hutchinson opened today’s briefing saying Arkansas has seen an increase in suicides.

He said it’s important to let Arkansans know if you need to talk to someone you can call a prevention hotline.

“There’s a special connection when you call this number if you’re a veteran you’ll have services provided to you,” Hutchinson said.

He said the stress of the pandemic has contributed to more people contacting the suicide prevention line.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from Thursday, September 10 below: