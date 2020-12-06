Coronavirus in Arkansas: 40 new deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

The state’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,460 and the number of probable cases increased by 82 in the last day, bringing the total of new cases in the last 24 hours to 1,542.

The number of active Coronavirus cases in the Natural State increased by 143 to 18,750.

An additional 40 Arkansans have died, bringing the virus’s death toll in the state to 2,660.

Across the state 20 new patients were hospitalized, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals to 1,076. Of those patients, 179 are on ventilators — an increase of one over the previous day.

The ADH received 13,048 PCR test results and 931 antigen test results in the last day.

The top five counties for new cases are: Pulaski, 155; Washington, 130; Craighead, 78; Benton, 76; Sebastian, 65.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the new ADH report.

“There are 1,542 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. With 40 additional deaths, we continue to see the devastating results of not following CDC and Department of Health recommendations,” Hutchinson said, “Please do your part to contribute to a healthy Arkansas.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers