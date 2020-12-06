Coronavirus in Arkansas: 40 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

The state’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,460 and the number of probable cases increased by 82 in the last day, bringing the total of new cases in the last 24 hours to 1,542.

The number of active Coronavirus cases in the Natural State increased by 143 to 18,750.

An additional 40 Arkansans have died, bringing the virus’s death toll in the state to 2,660.

Across the state 20 new patients were hospitalized, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals to 1,076. Of those patients, 179 are on ventilators — an increase of one over the previous day.

The ADH received 13,048 PCR test results and 931 antigen test results in the last day.

The top five counties for new cases are: Pulaski, 155; Washington, 130; Craighead, 78; Benton, 76; Sebastian, 65.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the new ADH report.

“There are 1,542 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. With 40 additional deaths, we continue to see the devastating results of not following CDC and Department of Health recommendations,” Hutchinson said, “Please do your part to contribute to a healthy Arkansas.”