Coronavirus in Arkansas: 403 new cases, 12 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 403 new cases and 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, March 4.

There are now 4,261 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 372 people are hospitalized and 85 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,273.

There have been 17,534 PCR tests this month and 6,958 antigen tests.

